WWE

WWE bringing ‘SummerSlam’ to Nissan Stadium in July

By Laken Bowles
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
The WWE is making a stop in Nashville next year.

The WWE announced its 2022 schedule Monday morning — and it includes an appearance at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30, for “SummerSlam.”

The company said the 2022 slate, which is highlighted by a two-night “WrestleMania in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events — a minimum of four — in a year for WWE.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 ® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
  • Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble ® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
  • Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
  • Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
  • Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
  • Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank ® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
  • Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam ® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
  • Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
  • Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series ® at TD Garden in Boston

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

