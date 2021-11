What President John F Kennedy said in the 1960s, about the nuclear threat, is even more relevant to the environmental threat in the 2020s: every man and woman lives under a sword of Damocles hanging by the slenderest of threads. And after a summer of devastating storms, floods, droughts and fires, Cop26 – the UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November – is the world’s best, immediate hope of avoiding a climate catastrophe.This week Boris Johnson has highlighted commitments on “coal, cars and trees” but, as he knows, Cop26 can only succeed if we make more comprehensive...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO