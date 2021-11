ATHENS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A quake rattled the Greek capital on Monday but there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The tremor had a magnitude of 2.9 and was epicentered 10 kilometres (miles) north of Athens, according to a report by the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

At a depth of 3.7 kilometres, it was felt in Athens.

