Dutch agency: Netherlands could face higher sea level rises

Potential climate-related impacts on future crop yield are a major societal concern, according to a new study published in Nature Food. "We see that new climate conditions push crop yields outside of their normal range in more and more regions. Human-made greenhouse gas emissions bring higher temperatures, shifts in rainfall patterns, and more carbon dioxide in the air. This affects crop growth, and we find that the emergence of the climate change signal—the time when extraordinary years become the norm—will occur within the next decade or soon after in many key breadbasket regions globally." explains lead author Jonas Jägermeyr, a crop modeler and climate scientist at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), The Earth Institute at Columbia University in New York City, and at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). "This means that farmers need to adapt much faster, for example by changing planting dates or use different crop varieties, to avoid severe losses, but also to realize gains in higher-latitude regions."

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO