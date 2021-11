Jonjo O'Neill was encouraged by Cloth Cap's return to action at Cheltenham - and all roads now lead back to Newbury and a defence of his Ladbrokes Trophy title. The nine-year-old was sent off 11-2 favourite to give the late Trevor Hemmings a fourth Grand National in April - but it was discovered he had a respiratory problem there, and Tom Scudamore pulled him up.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO