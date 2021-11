(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah doctors are optimistic the state may be in for a better winter when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. Eddie Stenehjem [[Sten-NAY-HEM]] for Intermountain Medical Center told reporters this Friday, that metrics remain at a high plateau. However, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 recently and who have been vaccinated may provide a high level of immunity in the months ahead. There is also hope overall vaccination rates will improve once children start getting the shot in the coming weeks.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO