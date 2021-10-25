CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Australia needs a strategy to minimise climate change health burden

By University of New South Wales
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being uniquely vulnerable to the hazards of climate change, Australia does not have a national plan to address the health risks it faces, says a national assessment of health and climate change released this week in the Medical Journal of Australia's 2021 MJA-Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Age and health factors in COVID breakthrough deaths

New findings have identified the characteristics most associated with people who have died from COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated. The main predictors of post-vaccination COVID-19 deaths were being aged 80 or older, having multiple underlying health conditions and being male. The results come from the Scotland-wide EAVE II COVID-19 surveillance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

COP26: New Zealand's new climate pledge is a step up, but not a 'fair share'

As the Glasgow climate summits gets underway, New Zealand’s government has announced a revised pledge, with a headline figure of a 50% reduction on gross 2005 emissions by the end of this decade. This looks good on the surface, but the substance of this new commitment, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), is best assessed in emissions across decades. New Zealand’s actual emissions in the 2010s were 701 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide equivalent. The carbon budget for the 2020s is 675Mt. The old pledge for the 2020s was 623Mt. The Climate Change Commission’s advice was for “much...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia has taken a new climate adaptation blueprint to Glasgow. It's a good start but we need money and detail

One of the four main goals of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow is how the world adapts to protect communities and habitats. And in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s policy hand luggage is a new adaptation plan for Australia. Adaptation is about how we prepare for the impacts of climate change. It can range from building flood defences to setting up early warning systems for cyclones and switching to drought-resistant crops. Resilience refers to our ability to contend with and emerge stronger from climate-related effects such as natural disasters. It is less tangible than adaptation and tends to refer to investment...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Soaring COVID rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Germany's COVID-19 incidence rate surged to over 150 for the first time since May on Monday, prompting concerns of a rampant fourth wave as the country wrestles with a change of government. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days reached 154.8, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change Research#Mental Health#Climate Change Adaptation#Macquarie University#Australians
MedicalXpress

Pandemic paves way for blowout in eating disorders, and need for more research and interventions

As the COVID-19 pandemic underpins a rise in mental health problems globally, experts are raising a red flag on 'starkly lower' government funding for research and delivery of effective eating disorder interventions, particularly among children and young adults. Compared to mental disorders of comparable or clinical impairment, government funding for...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'Investing to rebuild science' critical due to profound impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Scientific research was sharply curtailed across the globe when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, restricting access to laboratories, shuttering core facilities and ceasing many clinical trials. Volunteer leaders and experts with the American Heart Association describe the ripple-effect of the pandemic on current and future cardiovascular and stroke research in a new American Heart Association Presidential Advisory, "Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cardiovascular Science: Anticipating Problems and Potential Solutions," published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. Further, they urge targeted support for early career investigators, women and people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in science; call for increased support and federal funding to ensure that the research enterprise can recover; and affirm the value of continued expansion of digital innovations that have changed and enhanced clinical trial design and conduct.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds

Cambodia on Monday began vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country's reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists. Speaking on state television, Prime Minister Hun Sen said 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Indonesia first to greenlight Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology company Novavax said Monday that Indonesia has given the world's first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different technology than current shots. The vaccine is easier to store and transport than some other shots, which could allow it to play an important role in boosting...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Australia
MedicalXpress

Women miss out on active treatment time for high cholesterol

One in five participants were without treatment for four years before, during and after pregnancy. Over 9,000 people live with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) in Norway, but another 16,000 people may have hereditary high cholesterol without knowing it. Familial hypercholesterolemia is an inherited condition in which a genetic defect causes elevated...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

What next for COVID after five million deaths?

With the world poised to hit more than five million people officially dead from the coronavirus, experts tell AFP the pandemic's future path will depend greatly on vaccinations. How many dead?. The true number of fatalities is believed to be far higher than the five million based on daily reports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sri Lanka rolls out booster jabs amid warning of virus surge

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday began to roll out COVID-19 booster shots to frontline workers as the South Asian nation's top medical association warned of a possible virus surge. Pfizer booster jabs will be given initially to workers in the health, security and travel sectors, before including those above 60...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cures for the health insurance enrollment blues

Some countries with national health insurance plans face a basic problem: Not enough people sign up for those programs, and the ones who do tend to have worse-than-average health. That is a public health matter, but also a fiscal issue. When more healthy people enroll in health care plans, and thus pay premiums, those plans gain a better fiscal footing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Exercise during lockdown fell particularly for groups most at risk

A study of UK resident's exercise patterns during the COVID-19 lockdown in March-June 2020, has found that groups that were most at risk to the adverse effects of COVID-19 were impacted the most in terms of reducing their levels of exercise. Researchers led by WMG, University of Warwick say targeted interventions are required to ensure physical and mental health impacts of sedentary behavior do not exacerbate the risks to these groups.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

New analysis: More US adults identify as disabled; ethnic and socioeconomic disparities persist

A new analysis led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers finds that the number of U.S. adults who report they have a disability is 27%, representing 67 million adults, an increase of 1% since the data were last analyzed in 2016. In this new study, which used data collected in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers found a wide array of disparities between socioeconomic and demographic factors that persists among those who identify as disabled and those who do not.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Promising new way to predict older mums' pregnancy risks

Scientists have revealed new ways of calculating older mums' personal risk of serious pregnancy problems like having stillborn, premature, or very small babies. The Manchester Advanced Maternal Age Study (MAMAS) was led by Alex Heazell, Professor of Obstetrics at The University of Manchester and Honorary Consultant Obstetrician at Saint Mary's Hospital (SMH). Findings were published in the journal BMC Pregnancy Childbirth.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy