Australia needs a strategy to minimise climate change health burden

Scientific research was sharply curtailed across the globe when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, restricting access to laboratories, shuttering core facilities and ceasing many clinical trials. Volunteer leaders and experts with the American Heart Association describe the ripple-effect of the pandemic on current and future cardiovascular and stroke research in a new American Heart Association Presidential Advisory, "Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cardiovascular Science: Anticipating Problems and Potential Solutions," published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. Further, they urge targeted support for early career investigators, women and people from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in science; call for increased support and federal funding to ensure that the research enterprise can recover; and affirm the value of continued expansion of digital innovations that have changed and enhanced clinical trial design and conduct.

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO