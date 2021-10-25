CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Genes may affect the level of harmful bacterial toxins in the bloodstream

By University of Helsinki
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLipopolysaccharide, a virulence factor produced by bacteria, is a toxin that can cause a systemic inflammation via the circulation. In a recently completed study, genetic markers were discovered which are associated with a heightened lipopolysaccharide level in the blood. Microbes are part of the human body, and bacteria or...

medicalxpress.com

#Bacteria#Toxins#Bloodstream#Stroke#Lipopolysaccharide#Lps#Finns
