Genes may affect the level of harmful bacterial toxins in the bloodstream

Over the past 20 years, viral and nonviral gene therapy approaches have seen significant advances, especially with regard to the cargo-delivery system. However, the cargo itself, and the controls that regulate cargo expression, have not received the same amount of attention, with some exceptions such as engineered promoters, riboswitches, and 3"² regulatory elements that restrict cell-specific expression. The inability to fine-tune gene therapy expression limits its effectiveness-too much or sustained expression can lead to toxicity, but too little expression may be insufficient to provide the intended benefit to the patient. Monteys and colleagues recently reported in Nature (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03770-2) that they have developed a technique to finely tune protein expression through a drug-inducible switch dubbed Xon. The system capitalizes on alternative splicing to control which exons are included or excluded, thus generating RNA and protein diversity. Xon works in combination with a drug, LMI070, that is orally bioavailable and already in later-stage clinical trials for human use. To develop the switch, the researchers performed RNA sequencing in cells treated with LMI070 to find a drug-responsive alternatively spliced pseudo exon in SF3B3. They then engineered the exon to contain a Kozak sequence and AUG start codon and removed all downstream start codons to ensure responsiveness only to LMI070 binding. Intravenous administration in mice led to expression in the liver, heart, and skeletal muscles and protein levels correlated directly with LMI070 dose. The researchers then showed that Xon works well for controlling erythropoietin (Epo) levels, a common treatment for anemia such as that associated with chronic kidney disease. Intravenous administration of an Xon cassette expressing mouse Epo followed by LMI070 treatment resulted in 25- to 62-fold induction of mEpo plasma levels in response to low or high LMI070 dose. In another test, the researchers showed that the approach can also be used for brain-targeted therapies. Altogether, Monteys and colleagues demonstrated that typically unspliced sequences that are found rarely in the transcriptome are spliced in a controlled and dose-dependent manner to control gene therapy protein expression. The authors conclude that the technology offers an unprecedented opportunity for fine-tuning gene therapies. -V. L. Dengler, News Editor.

