The luxury sector is enjoying the afterglow of celebrity-laden red carpets and a month-long fashion week season that took place mostly in person. The Q3 2021 Lyst Index, a quarterly report released Wednesday ranking fashion’s hottest brands and products, reveals how the return of star-studded events like the Met Gala and MTV’s VMAs propelled labels like Balenciaga and Versace back into the limelight. It also offers clues on how consumers are emulating these bold style statements for their own social calendars. “Despite the Delta variant rising and travel remaining constrained, demand for fashion was strong,” Lyst stated in the report. “As...

