Sixteen races are over, and six more: The final race for the end of Formula 1 season began in the United States on Sunday evening. Max Verstappen came to the United States circuit in Austin to captain the World Cup, but with Lewis Hamilton six points behind, the title battle is still open. The Texas Circuit is one that Hamilton has often celebrated in the past: he has already won five times and won his third and sixth world titles in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO