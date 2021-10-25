CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private equity firm Silver Lake leads $1 bln investment in Thrasio

 7 days ago

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Thrasio Holdings Inc, which acquires third-party sellers on Amazon.com Inc, said on Monday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by private equity firm Silver Lake. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

#Silver Lake#Investment#Private Equity Firm#Amazon Com Inc#Thrasio Holdings Inc
