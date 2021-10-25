CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Real working Squid Game Doll

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though I could not finish Squid Game (too intense!!), there’s not denying this is a totally awesome project via. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes...

blog.adafruit.com

Tom's Hardware

Pimoroni Pico LiPo Brings 3D-Printed Squid Game Doll to Life

Halloween decor seems to get more intense every year for makers. Hel Gibbons' latest project demonstrates this annual phenomenon with a huge, eerie 3D-printed doll modelled on the "Red Light, Green Light" game from the popular Netflix series Squid Game. Not only is this project beautifully crafted from scratch, but it also features our favorite Raspberry Pi microcontroller, the RP2040.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Squid Game Giant Doll #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4981338. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit VL53L1X Time of Flight Distance Sensor

The Adafruit VL53L1X Time of Flight Distance Sensor (also known as VL53L1CX) is a Time of Flight distance sensor that has a massive 4 meter range and LIDAR-like precision. The sensor contains a very tiny invisible laser source and a matching sensor. The VL53L1X can detect the "time of flight", or how long the light has taken to bounce back to the sensor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Squid Game#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#The U S Wearables#Wippersnapper
adafruit.com

RGB Matrix test for ESP32-S2 Feather

Whew! We are going through all our Featherwings to verify that our ESP32-S2 Feather is ready to ship. Looking good so far, we’ve verified I2C and SPI pins using our TFT Feathers. One of the last tests is to check that the RGB Matrix Featherwing works, this tests a lot of pins! For a demo we’re getting and displaying the number of GitHub stars the CircuitPython repo has, over 2,600! – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer

NEW PRODUCT – USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer. This is the cutest little USB C microSD Card Reader/Writer, but don’t be fooled by its adorableness! Simply pop the card into the edge and plug it into your computer or device. No drivers are required; it shows up as a standard ‘Mass Storage’ device under any OS. You can swap cards while the USB port is used.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: Python Developer’s Survey, vscode.dev and more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

Things are getting spooky in this end of October Python on Microcontrollers newsletter, brought you by the community! We’re on Discord, Twitter, and for past newsletters – view them all here. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribe here. Boo!!. Python Developer’s Survey 2021. Join the Python Developers Survey...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

Before Yesterday We Could Fly: An Afrofuturist Period Room #ArtTuesday

Join us for a virtual tour of this exhibition whose narrative is generated by the real, lived history of Seneca Village, a vibrant community founded predominantly by free Black tenants and landowners that flourished from the 1820s to the 1850s just a few hundred yards west of The Met’s current site. In 1857, the City of New York destroyed Seneca Village, using eminent domain to seize land for the construction of Central Park, displacing its residents and leaving only the barest traces of the community behind. Acknowledging that injustice, the exhibition asks: What if this community had the opportunity to grow and thrive? Powered by Afrofuturism—the inspirational, creative mode that centers Black imagination and self-determination—the exhibition transforms a 19th-century domestic interior into a speculative future home for Seneca Village residents, only one proposition for what might have been had the community been allowed to thrive into the present and beyond.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Star Trek: Nemesis Tricorder Kit #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Here’s my version of the tricorder prop seen in Star Trek: Nemesis. I did my best to get the dimensions to where they look right based on reference photos of the screen used props but I didn’t have exact measurements. It seems to be about right. There is no mechanism to secure the scanner lid, just a basic hinge to swing freely.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

National Cat Day 2021

Adafruit loves cats. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be thus. Period! Exclamation point!! Full stop. Etc…. We’ve got a whole page dedicated to the Cats of Engineering. Speaking of which, if you’ve got a cat you’d like to add, submit it at Adafruit.com/SubmitACat!. Given...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Skull Necklace #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
APPAREL
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts –Time Stick, Pumpkin Props and Skull Necklace with @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re spotlighting our TVA Time Baton prop from Loki. Prototyping a new project inspired by the Pumpkin Bombs from the Green Goblin and a skull necklace for Timelapse Tuesday, creepy!. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/tva-baton-from-loki/. CAD files on Thingiverse. Code on GitHub. https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Learning_System_Guides/blob/main/TVA_Time_Baton_PropMaker/. Feather M4. PropMaker FeatherWing. 3W RGB...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Screensaver on the Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By default, Raspberry Pi OS uses screen blanking to hide the screen after a certain amount of time has passed. This method, simply put, stops video from being output by the Pi’s graphics processor. If you prefer that your display remains on but still want the contents of the display...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Dual NeoPixel Rings @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Control multiple NeoPixel strips at once in CircuitPython for prop goggles and other effects. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Teenage Engineering computer-1 Case

The designers at Teenage Engineering have announced their entry in the computer case market, which they are calling the computer-1. This assemble-it-yourself case — made of sheets of 1mm aluminum in an attention-getting orange powder-coat — is designed around the mini-ITX form factor. You supply all the PC components, then bend and screw together the case parts, and assemble.
ELECTRONICS

