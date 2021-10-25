Is Matt Nagy trolling Chicago Bears fans with this personnel decision?

Following the Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy met the media. Here is a transcript of what he said:. All right, I’ll get started here. Start off as far as injuries. We don’t have anything to report with injuries so that’s something of good. You know the game, being able to come out and start the way we did, and not the start as good as we need to, and go three-and-out and have the punt return and then for them to score. You get behind vs. a team like this and have the turnovers that we had, it makes it difficult. This is something that we’ve got to be able to rebound from and understand and learn from in a lot of different ways, you know, just not being efficient on third down, you know having those sack fumbles. When you give Tom Brady and that offense, when they start inside the 40, whatever it was, four or five or six times, that’s a lot. It’s advantage them and they’re going to make you pay for it and that’s ultimately what happened. That’s going to be our job to make sure we that we look back at this and see, but I think big picture giving them the ball early on and letting them get 21-0 lead hurt.

