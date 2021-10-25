CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Matt Nagy trolling Chicago Bears fans with this personnel decision?

By Parker Hurley
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more baffling things of the Chicago Bears season has been their usage or lack thereof of tight ends. The team had every chance to get rid of Jimmy Graham but kept him with the idea that he would compliment Cole Kmet, and Matt Nagy had been looking for...

beargoggleson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Matt Nagy trying to send a message to George McCaskey about ‘progress’? Is Justin Fields getting a better feel for NFL speed?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy talked about “progress” after the team’s defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 — but how much have the Bears made with rookie quarterback Justin Fields? Brad Biggs addresses that and much more in his weekly Bears mailbag. Matt Nagy spoke a lot about “progress” in his Monday news conference. Were his words directed toward George McCaskey? — @mmesq11 That is an ...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Getting Tested by Mounting Distractions

Hoge: Distractions starting to pile up for Bears, Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy is getting tested. And the test is only going to get harder. Given the tough schedule, the Bears’ 3-3 record is actually somewhat respectable, but nothing that has transpired over the first six weeks of the 2021 season has eased any pressure on the Bears’ head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy's Understands Bears Fans' Frustration With Bad Offense

Nagy knows it's time for Bears to put up or shut up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy gets it. He and the Bears have been preaching an explosive, dynamic, exciting offense in Chicago for nearly four years now, and there’s nothing to show for it. Instead of deep bombs and big plays, it’s been bad sacks and three-and-outs. Instead of high-scoring games, it’s been a lot of historically bad performances. So if you’re tired of hearing Nagy talk about the “whys” and talk about progress and talk, talk, talk, he understands your frustration.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Without Matt Nagy, it’s business as usual for Bears

Asked about possibly having 10 men on the field before a critical play goal-line defensive play in the third quarter Sunday — 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scored on the ensuing play — Bears acting head coach Chris Tabor was direct, resolute and succinct. He didn’t have to see the film.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Trolling#American Football#Covid
Yardbarker

Will Bears and Matt Nagy Be Dancing?

Matt Nagy has no idea where he'll be watching Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at this point. It could be from the Bears coach's customary spot directing the game from the sidelines at Soldier Field. It could be in front of a television set like any Tom, Dick or Harry out in Chicagoloand.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Chicago Bears changed head coach Matt Nagy's availability from in-person to Zoom at the last minute. And when the Zoom press conference began, Nagy announced it was because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Matt Nagy losing the Bears locker room?

Perhaps one of the most impressive accomplishments for head coach Matt Nagy in his four seasons with the Bears is how he hasn’t managed to lose the locker room. Especially given he hasn’t been able to do his job effectively while demanding the same from his players. Even as the...
NFL
arcamax.com

Matt Nagy tests positive for COVID-19. The Chicago Bears coach, who is vaccinated, calls it a 'reminder to all of us to be extremely cautious.'

On the heels of the Chicago Bears’ biggest loss since 2014, the team’s COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined coach Matt Nagy. Nagy announced Monday morning he tested positive for the virus after returning home from Tampa, Fla., where the Bears were shellacked 38-3 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
247Sports

What Matt Nagy said following Bears loss to Tampa Bay

Following the Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy met the media. Here is a transcript of what he said:. All right, I’ll get started here. Start off as far as injuries. We don’t have anything to report with injuries so that’s something of good. You know the game, being able to come out and start the way we did, and not the start as good as we need to, and go three-and-out and have the punt return and then for them to score. You get behind vs. a team like this and have the turnovers that we had, it makes it difficult. This is something that we’ve got to be able to rebound from and understand and learn from in a lot of different ways, you know, just not being efficient on third down, you know having those sack fumbles. When you give Tom Brady and that offense, when they start inside the 40, whatever it was, four or five or six times, that’s a lot. It’s advantage them and they’re going to make you pay for it and that’s ultimately what happened. That’s going to be our job to make sure we that we look back at this and see, but I think big picture giving them the ball early on and letting them get 21-0 lead hurt.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: These 3 stats should get Matt Nagy fired immediately

Much can be made about the 2021 Chicago Bears and their failures on offense this far into the season. Head coach Matt Nagy is certainly to blame for the majority of these debacles. Make no mistake, players deserve some of the finger pointing at times. But, all in all, it’s on Nagy.
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears coach Matt Nagy remains quarantined, watches practice via livestream

The Bears have moved all meetings from in-person to virtual this week after head coach Matt Nagy tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy became the second coach on the staff to miss time due to COVID-19 protocols in the last two weeks. Five players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and four currently remain on the list.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Nagy: 'No decisions made' on Khalil Mack's status for Week 8

There appears to be no clear-cut answer right now as to whether Chicago Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack will be able to play in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL media reported Wednesday morning that Mack, who has been playing through a foot injury this season, will miss the upcoming game and could potentially go on the short-term injured list.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

174K+
Followers
364K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy