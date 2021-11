Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shows us the true power of video games, perhaps better than any other. However, creative games like Minecraft do it pretty well, too. They whisk us off into faraway worlds filled with grand adventures. Through storytelling, games can make us smile wide or break down in tears. They can inspire us, teach us, surprise us, and help us deal with real-life problems. However, perhaps the best thing of all is that they have the power to bring us together, something this world needs badly.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO