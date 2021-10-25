How to Take Your Drone on a Plane #drone #droneday

Part marketing, part informational outreach; Pfizer has a fancy drone show. The drones are sent to remote locations in China to put on a show about a variety of health topics. Pfizer recently put on a drone light show in the remote mountain area of southwestern China, where people of the Yi ethnic group, also known as Nuosu, live. For about 20 minutes, the light-bearing vehicles formed different shapes in the sky to relay six basic medical messages. Paired with broadcast commentaries in both Mandarin and Nuosu, the images tried to educate local residents about the importance of maternity testing, childhood vaccination, washing hands, restraint in alcohol use, wearing a mask and a balanced diet.

WORLD ・ 19 HOURS AGO