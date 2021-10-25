CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Take Your Drone on a Plane #drone #droneday

By Stephanie
 7 days ago

Learn the tips to flying (on a plane) with your drone with help from Drone Blog:. Drones are allowed on planes as long as you follow your airline's policy and guidelines regarding traveling with drones.

Drone Delivers Lungs to Transplant Recipient, a Medical First #drone #droneday

Drones are proving themselves invaluable to the medical industry. Few methods can make deliveries as directly or rapidly. In a world first, but certainly not last, a lifesaving lung delivery was completed. Fom Gizmodo:. That everything was okay was no accident. The drone flight from Toronto Western Hospital took just...
ELECTRONICS
A View Inside Hurricane Sam #drone #droneday

NOAA researchers directed a drone into Category 4 Hurricane Sam. Scientific American has more info:. It was the first time NOAA had successfully piloted a seagoing drone inside a hurricane. The agency hopes to use scientific data, collected by special sensors on the vehicle, to improve future hurricane models and forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
What are FPV drones?

FPV stands for first-person view. So, when it comes to flying an FPV drone, essentially this means that pilots of FPV drones see what the drone sees. Traditional drones differ from this as they are piloted through the pilot’s perspective on the ground. With FPV, it is instead piloted through the perspective of the drone, not the pilot, via an onboard camera. A drone’s eye view, if you will.
ELECTRONICS
Can you fly a drone at night?

Can you fly a drone at night? Simply put, yes you can. But, there are different rules and regulations depending on what your purpose is for flying your drone and where you choose to fly it. We've written about general drone regulations before, but there are special rules if you want to fly a drone once the sun has gone down.
ELECTRONICS
#Photography#Military Security#Drone Blog Drones#Adafruit#Uav
When will drone delivery be a thing? Slow to take off, but now building in Bend

With all the news about supply chain problems, you might be wondering how to get your online purchases on time. If only the promised future of aerial delivery by drone could be realized during the upcoming holiday shopping season. Sorry to burst your bubble. To quote the sci-fi writer William...
BEND, OR
Drone Images Suggest Kelp Forests are Making a Comeback #drone #droneday

The group first started trying to survey kelp forest from the sky in 2019 but there was hardly anything to see, said Vienna Saccomanno, who heads Nature Conservancy’s kelp monitoring and mapping program. An explosion in the population of sea urchins, which consume kelp, added to the catastrophe. “There was...
SCIENCE
Best drones deals 2018

2018 will truly be the year of the drones. From pocket-sized flyers to ultra-expensive aerial machines, it’s never been easier to hop on the high-flying bandwagon this Christmas. Fancy picking up a drone of your own? Good news: we’ve brought all of the best deals together, right here. Regardless of...
ELECTRONICS
Get Into Drone Piloting with This Budget-Friendly 4K Drone

Whether you're looking for a hobby or a lucrative side hustle, drones present an opportunity that is uniquely 2021. Aerial photography is used in a huge range of industries, from real estate and land development to entertainment and more. There are always customers looking for great drone pilots to help them capture outstanding aerial footage.
ELECTRONICS
Flying Window-Cleaning Drones

The Clear Bee window cleaning drone is a robotic solution that will make quick work of a traditionally laborious task and eliminate the need for any dangerous manual tasks. The drone works by being activated and will quickly clean the average-sized window that measures 16-square-feet in one-minute flat, while also featuring a battery that's rated to take care of three windows per charge. The drone will perform detailed cleaning that is streak-free and is perfect for reaching high windows that would traditionally require a person to climb a ladder to reach them.
ELECTRONICS
Swiveling Photography Drones

The conceptual 'Drone 1' aerial photography drone has been designed by Maya Prokhorova as a flying piece of equipment for avid shutterbugs and hobbyists alike that would accommodate impromptu use. The drone is characterized by its compact construction that can be stowed away when not in use with ease, which...
ELECTRONICS
Oh little drone, how you have grown…

I wasn’t planning on buying a drone, but as long-time readers have likely already figured out, I also find it hard to resist a compelling tech deal. As such, when I saw a factory-refurbished first-generation DJI Mavic Air on sale for $369.99 at BuyDig back in late May, I took the bait—hook, line, and sinker.
ELECTRONICS
How Do Drones Actually Fly?

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
ELECTRONICS
Network Rail BVLOS drone flight

Network Rail’s air operations team have successfully flown a drone Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) for 25km over dry land. The proof-of-concept flight, which took place on 27 October 2021 from Bicester along the East-West Railway, is the culmination of 18 months of work. It is a significant step forward in terms of how drones can be used to inspect the railway safely, quickly, and cost-effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
WLFD reveals new drone technology

OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District announced last week that they are using new technology — donated drones — which will provide potentially life-saving services when responding to various emergencies in the community. Since receiving the technology in March, Deputy Fire Chief & Lead Pilot Brad Ingersoll said they’ve...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Drones in the woods

Drones have been in the news a lot lately. The U.S. military’s ill-fated attempt to take out suspected terrorists with a Hellfire missile launched from a drone over Afghanistan wound up killing innocent civilians. Fox News used a drone over Del Rio, Texas, to show us video of the 10,000 illegal migrants amassed near the border bridge that crosses the Rio Grande to Mexico. A recent YouTube video captured footage of an alligator snatching a hovering drone over the Everglades.
TECHNOLOGY
Pfizer drones light up night sky in China #drone #droneday

Part marketing, part informational outreach; Pfizer has a fancy drone show. The drones are sent to remote locations in China to put on a show about a variety of health topics. Pfizer recently put on a drone light show in the remote mountain area of southwestern China, where people of the Yi ethnic group, also known as Nuosu, live. For about 20 minutes, the light-bearing vehicles formed different shapes in the sky to relay six basic medical messages. Paired with broadcast commentaries in both Mandarin and Nuosu, the images tried to educate local residents about the importance of maternity testing, childhood vaccination, washing hands, restraint in alcohol use, wearing a mask and a balanced diet.
WORLD
Drone Delivery Service Set for Take-Off in Reno

RENO, Nev. -- A local aerospace company is counting down for take-off with drone deliveries in the Reno area. Flirtey, a drone service company, and Mesa Airlines are hoping this will boost Reno's economic growth. Could the future of Reno have hundreds of drones flying around dropping food at your...
RENO, NV
Boots on the Ground or Drones in the Air?

Allen Geomatics helps compare the differences between traditional and Drone LiDAR surveying methods. Rome, NY- Down to Earth, a surveying reality series, heads into the woods of North Carolina to compare traditional and drone surveying methods on a 15-acre design survey for a development project. In these 4 informative episodes, Allen Geomatics, a land surveying, and consulting firm located in Advance, NC, utilizes a 3 man crew to collect their ground shots and survey the site while Robert Chrismon, PLS, takes a.
ELECTRONICS

