After teasing something over the weekend, it's now official: Gang of Four frontman Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham have announced they've reactivated the band and will be touring North America in 2022. Original bassist Dave Allen will not be joining them "due to personal reasons" but he "remains an essential and vital part of the band," so Sara Lee, who played with Gang of Four from 1980 - 1984 (and played with B-52's, Robert Fripp and more), will be joining them. As for who will be playing guitar, as Andy Gill died last year, it's David Pajo of Slint and Papa M (and who's played in Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Zwan, Stereolab, Royal Trux, and more).

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO