Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow.”. Chicago Med put several doctors in difficult positions in “Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow,” and some rose to face the challenges better than others. Crockett stood up for himself as a surgeon in opposing Dr. Blake, a transplant surgeon who is the biggest money-maker for the hospital, and Blake now seems poised to take him under her wing for showing such nerve (and skills). Vanessa made a mistake treating a patient and is running herself down studying for boards, and turned to pills by the end to keep her going. And Will’s plot with his undercover work for Goodwin thickened, and it seems that Med could be setting him up for some deadly consequences as he pushes the VasCom device.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO