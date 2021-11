PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers are getting a new look with a blast from the past! The team unveiled new, alternate uniforms on Monday morning. The blue jerseys with a colorful stripe on the side are inspired by the Sixers’ days playing in the old Spectrum. The Spectrum served as the 76ers’ home arena from 1967-96. The team’s customary red, white and blue trims the jersey, while both sides of the top showcase the Spectrum color panel, displaying the colors of each of the four major sports teams in Philadelphia: the 76ers (blue), Philadelphia Eagles (green), Philadelphia Flyers (orange) and Philadelphia Phillies...

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO