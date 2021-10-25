CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard Says Any Bank Or Merchant on Its Vast Network Can Soon Offer Crypto Services

By Hugh Son, CNBC
NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastercard is preparing to announce that any of the thousands of banks and millions of merchants on its payments network can soon integrate crypto into their products, CNBC has learned. That includes bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards that earn rewards in crypto and enable digital assets to be...

bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
NBC New York

A Little-Known Cryptocurrency Spiked 400% After Facebook Changed Its Name to Meta

Little-known cryptocurrency mana surged to an all-time high over the weekend amid excitement over Facebook changing its name to Meta. Mana is the native digital token of Decentraland, a self-proclaimed metaverse platform where users can buy and sell virtual properties. Crypto investors view Facebook's rebrand as a sign of growing...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Crypto Island Announces That +100,000 Merchants Around The World Can Accept $Cisla, This Will Be Also Available For The Businesses That Will Open On The Island

In a recent announcement, CEO and Founder of Crypto Island, Dan Bouwer, revealed that as part of its development, Crypto Island token, CISLA will now be accepted as payment for businesses around the world thanks to the integration of COINPAYMENTS. Crypto Island owners can now pay for goods and services at businesses, such as gyms, spas, restaurants, markets, grocery stores amongst others, Shopify, WooCommerce and more.
ECONOMY
NBC New York

This Crypto Investor Says He Just Lost $470,000 on a Dog-Inspired DeFi Project

Brian Nguyen says he "unexpectedly woke up" on Friday to see that he'd lost nearly $470,000 he had invested in a crypto project, he tells CNBC Make It. It's "pretty painful," Nguyen says. Nguyen admits that he didn't investigate the project thoroughly prior to investing. "We, in crypto, tend to...
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Mastercard CEO cites 'massive services opportunity' following acquisition of crypto analytics firm

Mastercard bought the crypto analytics firm CipherTrace in September, a purchase the payments giant's chief executive framed as a "massive services opportunity" during a third-quarter earnings call Thursday. Asked about Mastercard's strategy around crypto and digital assets, CEO Michael Miebach highlighted several areas, including preparations for central bank digital currencies...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Can Mastercard and Bakkt make crypto payments mainstream?

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Mastercard's crypto card moves; the SEC, IEX and Citadel battle over high-speed trading; and a different kind of bitcoin ETF. The crypto cards are coming. One of the biggest questions about cryptocurrency is whether people will actually pay for anything with...
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

Airline Miles, Cash Back or Bitcoin? Mastercard Holders Can Soon Get Rewards in Crypto

Move over, airline miles and hotel bookings. Cryptocurrency is the new credit card reward. Mastercard, one of the largest credit card networks in the U.S., said Monday it has partnered with Bakkt, a platform to buy and sell digital assets, to make it easier for merchants, banks and financial-technology firms to integrate cryptocurrency into their products and services.
CREDITS & LOANS
insidebitcoins.com

Saxo Bank Expands Crypto Offerings to Meet Growing Demand

Saxo Bank is seeking to expand its cryptocurrency offerings. To this effect, the firm has announced that it will be expanding the list of its exchange-traded products (ETPs). These products track the prices of the supported cryptocurrency assets. The Tuesday announcement further stated that the firm would offer nine crypto-FX...
RETAIL
techxplore.com

Get your credit card points in Bitcoin: Mastercard to integrate crypto into its platforms

Mastercard is planning on integrating Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into its payments and banking platforms. Traditionally, banks give out points to customers which could be redeemed for rewards such as airline miles, hotel bookings or even Amazon purchases. Now, customers could be given cryptocurrency instead which would provide them with a digital asset that can grow (or shrink) in value.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Mastercard and Bakkt partner to offer crypto and loyalty solutions

Mastercard has partnered with US-based digital asset marketplace Bakkt to make it easier for merchants, banks, and fintechs in the US to offer cryptocurrency solutions and services. Bakkt extends Mastercard’s ecosystem of cryptocurrency partners enabling Crypto-as-a-Service, which provides access to cryptocurrency capabilities. Through Mastercard’s network and Bakkt’s digital asset platform,...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bank of Spain issues registration guidelines for crypto services

The central bank of Spain is introducing new registration guidelines for local virtual currency service providers, or VASPs, including banking institutions. The Bank of Spain has issued instructions on VASP registration for Anti-Money Laundering, or AML, purposes, requiring institutions to submit their registration requests through an electronic registry, Cointelegraph en Español reported on Monday.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

