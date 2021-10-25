CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 02:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that localized beach erosion is expected. Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * LOCATION...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Lisburne to Point Franklin. * TIMING...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Beach erosion is expected. Minor flooding of low lying areas near the beach is possible. * WAVE AND SURF...Winds turning from the southwest and west at 25 to 40 mph will cause the sea level to rise 2 feet above normal, and cause waves to wash up to the top of the beach. Some waves will wash up and over low spots along the beach and could cause minor flooding of low lying areas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, and Northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra County. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Covington down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend, as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to locally 6 inches. Snow amounts near the Lake Superior shore will generally be closer to an inch. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Baraga, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the greatest snow amounts from Ironwood through Bergland to Rockland and from Kenton and Watton to Herman. Some of the more intense snow bands could have snowfall rates that exceed an inch per hour.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional freezing temperatures are likely again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to locally 6 inches. Snow amounts near the Lake Superior shore will generally be closer to an inch. * WHERE...Ontonagon, Baraga, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect the greatest snow amounts from Ironwood through Bergland to Rockland and from Kenton and Watton to Herman. Some of the more intense snow bands could have snowfall rates that exceed an inch per hour.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: South Laramie Range FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility one-half to one-quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Interstate 80 near Vedauwoo. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icy spots on bridges. Use caution during the evening commute along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, South Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA NORTHEASTERN AITKIN AND WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, an area of heavy snow was near Warba, or 8 miles east of Grand Rapids, moving southeast at 35 mph. Impacts include reduced visibility as low as 1/2 mile as well as wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Accumulating snow is unlikely. Slow down if traveling, as visibility is likely to quickly deteriorate. This area of heavy snow will be near Warba around 605 PM CDT. Swan River around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Blackberry, Hart Lake, Calumet, Ball Bluff, Swan Lake, Bovey, Wawina, Goodland, Marble and Silica.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 22:06:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Light to Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Heaviest snowfall will be during the day Tuesday. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges above 8500 feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to hunters and hikers. Poor visibility in moderate snow could lead to people becoming disoriented or lost. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

