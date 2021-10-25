High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ITASCA NORTHEASTERN AITKIN AND WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, an area of heavy snow was near Warba, or 8 miles east of Grand Rapids, moving southeast at 35 mph. Impacts include reduced visibility as low as 1/2 mile as well as wind gusts up to 35 MPH. Accumulating snow is unlikely. Slow down if traveling, as visibility is likely to quickly deteriorate. This area of heavy snow will be near Warba around 605 PM CDT. Swan River around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Blackberry, Hart Lake, Calumet, Ball Bluff, Swan Lake, Bovey, Wawina, Goodland, Marble and Silica.
