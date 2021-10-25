High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-01 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 18:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM EDT /1000 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River from Covington down to Riverton. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend, as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO