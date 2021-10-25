Olivia Rodrigo's Most Inspiring Quotes Are So Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour took the world by storm upon its May 21 release, and it was chock full of bops like “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “deja vu.” The pop music newcomer even broke records with her debut, and Sour had the biggest opening week to date on Spotify for an album by a female artist. Fans already can’t wait to see what Rodrigo has up her sleeve with the next record, and there’s been endless speculation the title will be Sweet — a play off the first one. So, do the rumors ring true? Olivia Rodrigo addressed whether her next album will be Sweet during a new interview.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO