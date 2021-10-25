CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo's Most Inspiring Quotes Are So Good 4 U

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo’s music speaks for itself, yet even when she isn’t...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

wtaq.com

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of...
TODAY.com

Olivia Rodrigo just learned Biden’s gift to her was an ice cream scoop, not a shoehorn

Olivia Rodrigo is giving us the inside scoop on the shoehorn she said President Joe Biden gifted her when she visited the White House over the summer. It turns out the commander in chief didn’t give her a shoehorn at all. Rodrigo, who told Jimmy Kimmel about the gift on his late-night show earlier this week, now says it was actually an ice cream scoop. (Oops?)
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Answered Whether Her Next Album Will Be Called 'Sweet'

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour took the world by storm upon its May 21 release, and it was chock full of bops like “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “deja vu.” The pop music newcomer even broke records with her debut, and Sour had the biggest opening week to date on Spotify for an album by a female artist. Fans already can’t wait to see what Rodrigo has up her sleeve with the next record, and there’s been endless speculation the title will be Sweet — a play off the first one. So, do the rumors ring true? Olivia Rodrigo addressed whether her next album will be Sweet during a new interview.
UPI News

Olivia Rodrigo trespasses, takes a swim in 'Traitor' music video

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is back with a new music video. The 18-year-old singer and actress released a video Thursday for the song "Traitor." The "Traitor" video shows Rodrigo and a group of friends trespass on school grounds, where they take a swim in the school pool. Rodrigo sings an ex who moved on with somone else right after a breakup.
krush925.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo’s Latest Look Is a ’90s Dream

2021 has been Olivia Rodrigo’s year. During her meteoric rise from burgeoning teen actor to household name musician, she’s delivered an abundance of noteworthy looks to accompany every milestone along the way. With a penchant for mixing eras and putting a Gen Z twist on a ’90s wardrobe classic (she can make a vintage Chanel spring 1995 tweed suit look exceptionally cool and current), Rodrigo’s looks have been just as impactful as her sound. And where better to seek style inspiration than from the biggest pop star of a generation?
Yardbarker

Watch Olivia Rodrigo wreak havoc in 'Traitor' video

While the lyrics—true to Rodrigo's already signature anecdotal and vulnerable style—tell the scornful tale of young love lost, the visuals find her with friends at the arcade, jumping on a trampoline and trespassing their high school to freely swim in the pool and run around on the football field. "Traitor"...
Footwear News

See Olivia Rodrigo’s Standout Style Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of the early 2000s fashion and loves to be styled in the latest Y2K trends. It makes sense that the singer would dabble in what is now retro-inspired style since she was born in 2003 and missed embracing the iconic looks of the era. The “Jealousy, Jealousy” artist has been at the top of the music charts with her breakout hit album “Sour” and also sits at the top of the fashion world’s radar, too. Rodrigo is often spotted in colorful garments, mixed prints and lots of jewelry. It appears that her favorite choice of...
Quad Cities Onlines

Olivia Rodrigo insists 'social media is toxic for young girls'

The Drivers License hitmaker is active on many platforms and boasts over 18 million followers on Instagram. However, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Teen Vogue magazine, Olivia noted that she believes there needs to be greater concern regarding the type of content youngsters are exposed to.
mynews13.com

Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominations with seven

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Olivia Rodrigo is up for the Artist of the Year and six other American Music Awards, leading the list of nominations for the 2021 fan-voted awards show. Rodrigo, making her AMA debut, is also nominated for New Artist of the Year. Five-time AMA winner The Weeknd earned six nominations, including Artist of the Year. He is also nominated for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.
Billboard

What's Your Favorite Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' Music Video? Vote!

Olivia Rodrigo has successfully cultivated the visual universe for her debut studio album Sour. On Thursday (Oct. 21), the singer surprised fans with a video to accompany her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit "traitor," rounding out a catalog that consists of four other visuals: "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" and "brutal." But which is your favorite?
Elite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo's Surprise "Traitor" Video Is Giving Fans Taylor Vibes

Olivia Rodrigo already has a slew of fierce music videos under her belt, but her latest is showing a softer side. The pop star released the official video for her ballad "traitor" on Oct. 21, and it's sure to pull at your heartstrings. BRB while I grab the tissues and watch Olivia Rodrigo's music video for "Traitor" on loop. Oh, and you’ll want to keep an eye out for what fans think is a Taylor Swift-inspired scene at one point in the video.
younghollywood.com

Olivia Rodrigo's New "Traitor" Music Video Calls Back To Her Previous Videos!

She’s done it again! Late last week, our “Sour” prom queen Olivia Rodrigo released her music video for the song “traitor”, which came at a complete surprise for everyone! She notified fans of the drop the same day with an Instagram post of photos from the music video. Captioned on the photos was "surprise! traitor mv out now! ???."
Elite Daily

12 Of The Best Holiday Gifts For Olivia Rodrigo Fans

Getting the perfect gift for someone is a lot of pressure. I mean, there are so many things to think about when shopping, like getting the best deal and choosing the right clothing size and color. You also have to make sure that person doesn’t already have the item you picked out. Thankfully, if your bestie or family member is an Olivia Rodrigo fan, holiday shopping won’t be too hard because there’s a lot of unique gift ideas online, from handmade necklaces and bracelets to phone cases and T-shirts. To help you decide what to get, check out these 12 holiday gifts for Olivia Rodrigo fans below.
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo’s Blue Dress and Hidden Heels Make The Ultimate Halloween Femme Fatale

Olivia Rodrigo embodied one of Hollywood’s most iconic femme fatales at Booby Tape’s Halloween party on Saturday night. The “Good 4 U” singer’s outfit was directly inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira Hancock from the 1983 film “Scarface.” Rodrigo paid homage to the power-hungry Elvira in a blonde wig and silky blue slip dress, resembling her signature ensemble from the film. The star kept her accessories minimal, pairing the simple dress with a glossy lip and drop earrings. For footwear, Rodrigo wore glamorous heels to amplify her ensemble’s dramatic nature. Though mostly hidden beneath her dress’ long skirt, the pair appeared to...
