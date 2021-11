Twitter reported last week that its timeline algorithm is more likely to amplify right-wing politicians than left-wing politicians. The social media company prioritizes content (presenting it higher in the timeline) if it thinks that you are more likely to engage with that content, based on your past behavior or what other readers have been interested in. These algorithms remain highly controversial, because in some cases they can promote harmful information. According to documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen and outside academic research, for example, Facebook’s algorithms appear to have led to increased outrage on the platform, incentivizing people to post controversial content (and then argue about it).

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO