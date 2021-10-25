Each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 68% of Americans say they will participate in Halloween festivities, which is up from 58% last year during the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still fewer people taking part than in 2019. And this year we are buying more candy. American consumers are expected to purchase about $3 billion worth of candy. KDKA’s Jon Delano spoke with Chris Beers, the founder of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in the Strip District, for the Sunday Business Page. “The most popular is going to be M&M’s, still Hershey’s, the everyday candy you can find just about anywhere. These are the most popular,” Beers said. “You really want to wow them? You got to get a Clark Bar, and we’re one of the only places to find a Clark Bar, so this is a Pittsburgh original. This is the one people are really looking for.” Hear more about the local candy business and how it is rapidly expanding on the Sunday Business Page tomorrow during KDKA Sunday Morning News.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO