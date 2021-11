Absa Group Limited Board has announced the appointment of Sello Moloko as independent non-executive director and Chairman-designate with effect from 1 December 2021. Sello will take over from Wendy Lucas-Bull, who will step down on March 31, 2022 – which marks the end of the nine-year period during which Wendy would have served as an independent director and as Chairman of the Absa Group Board. Absa advised of the Chairman’s impending retirement in October 2020.

