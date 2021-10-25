Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset

Hanbo, Kunai, Katana, Kraken, Enki. Sometimes Razer product names seem like tiptoeing through an Ikea catalog. On one hand, they're real words with gaming cred: three weapons, a sea monster and a god. On the other, they bear no relation to the gear that is bestowed with those names. The company's new Hanbo Chroma is a liquid CPU cooler plus case fans, Kunai Chroma is a line of case fans and Katana Chroma is a power supply unit, all part of Razer's nascent line of case components. There's also a more functionally named PWM Fan Controller. Enki and Enki X are new gaming chairs, siblings to the Eski, but for people who care more about their butt than their backs. There are also updates to the Kraken gaming headsets, with the line's first wireless and haptic models. And more prosaically, a Razer Book in Quartz Pink.
Comments / 0