Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset

Razer’s got enough headsets to comfortably deck out a hydra right now, from the classic Razer Kraken to the comfort focused Razer Blackshark V2 to the haptics-enabled Razer Nari Ultimate. And while having plenty of different heads all wearing different hats might fit the company’s snake-centric theming, it can also make it harder for customers to keep all of Razer’s headset offerings straight. That’s why Razer’s now condensing all of its features into three new headsets under the Kraken V3 label, each at a different price point. You get more features the more expensive you get, although the most expensive Kraken headset still might not be the best gaming headset.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO