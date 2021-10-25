CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, AL

Weather Forecast For Irvington

Irvington (AL) Weather Channel
Irvington (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

IRVINGTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Irvington, AL
