Syria says Israel attacked southern region – state media

Tehran [Iran], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the attempt of some regional states to normalize relations with Israel is "a great sin and mistake," according to the official news agency IRNA. The governments, which recently established diplomatic relations with Israel, "must turn away...
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it was “deeply concerned” about an Israeli government plan to advance thousands of settlement units in the West Bank on Wednesday. Watch Price’s remarks in the video player above. Spokesman Ned Price also said the U.S. was concerned about another 1300 tenders sought...
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.
Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
A coordinated attack was carried out Wednesday against al Tanf, a small U.S. military base in Syria near the border with Jordan, U.S. officials said. The assault involved "at a minimum" drones and either mortar or rocket fire, a U.S. official told ABC News. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday that gasoline distribution is returning to normal a day after a cyberattack which affected 4,300 gas stations across the country. The details of the attack and its source are under investigation, Abul-Hassan Firouzabadi, the Secretary of the Supreme Council...
A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
A coordinated attack on a small U.S. base in al Tanf, Syria, on Wednesday resulted in no U.S. injuries or deaths, according to U.S. officials. The attack involved at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire as well, Politico reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Iraqi security sources told Reuters...
U.S. troops in Syria were targeted on Wednesday in a “deliberate and coordinated attack” that appears to have used both unmanned aircraft and indirect fire, U.S. military officials said. The attack occurred on the Tanf base in the southeastern part of the country, where a group of about 200 Americans...
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
Rising sea levels could sink buildings and flood much of the Marshall Islands, but the country’s climate envoy refuses to accept the scenario experts describe as a looming reality: She wants world leaders to step up. “I don’t think it should be acceptable to any person in this world to...
