Syria says Israel attacked southern region – state media

 7 days ago

(Reuters) – An official in the Syrian foreign...

Birmingham Star

Iran's top leader calls regional states' normalization of ties with Israel "mistake"

Tehran [Iran], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the attempt of some regional states to normalize relations with Israel is "a great sin and mistake," according to the official news agency IRNA. The governments, which recently established diplomatic relations with Israel, "must turn away...
MIDDLE EAST
Army Times

Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.
MILITARY
The Independent

Lebanon PM warns country on ‘downhill slope’ as diplomatic spat with Gulf countries worsens

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
Syria
Middle East
IBTimes

Attacks Kill 27 In Syria Capital, Rebel Stronghold

A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

No US injuries in drone attack on base in Syria: Reports

A coordinated attack on a small U.S. base in al Tanf, Syria, on Wednesday resulted in no U.S. injuries or deaths, according to U.S. officials. The attack involved at least one drone strike and possibly groundfire as well, Politico reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Iraqi security sources told Reuters...
MILITARY
Washington Post

U.S. troops in Syria attacked with drones and indirect fire, Pentagon says

U.S. troops in Syria were targeted on Wednesday in a “deliberate and coordinated attack” that appears to have used both unmanned aircraft and indirect fire, U.S. military officials said. The attack occurred on the Tanf base in the southeastern part of the country, where a group of about 200 Americans...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

