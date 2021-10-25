CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Thomas

Fort Thomas (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cbpt70C00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday sun alert in Fort Thomas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FORT THOMAS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Thomas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
