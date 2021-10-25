CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of Monday sun in Nowata

 7 days ago

(NOWATA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nowata. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nowata:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cbpt4M100

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

