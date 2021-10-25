CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portageville, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Portageville

 7 days ago

PORTAGEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0cbpt3TI00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

