Daily Weather Forecast For Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0