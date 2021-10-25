Daily Weather Forecast For Galliano
GALLIANO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0