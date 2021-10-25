Brookshire Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROOKSHIRE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
