Brookshire Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BROOKSHIRE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then clear overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.