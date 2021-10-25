Silver Springs Weather Forecast
SILVER SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
