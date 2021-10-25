CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

 7 days ago

(ATOKA, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0cbpsmf900

  • Monday, October 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

