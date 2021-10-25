CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, PA

Weather Forecast For Bath

Bath (PA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

BATH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cbpslmQ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Bath, PA
