4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

WAYLAND, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



