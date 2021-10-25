CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerdale, AL

Summerdale Weather Forecast

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SUMMERDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cbpscpt00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Summerdale — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SUMMERDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SUMMERDALE, AL
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SUMMERDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SUMMERDALE, AL
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Summerdale, AL
101
Followers
591
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy