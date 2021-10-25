Mims Daily Weather Forecast
MIMS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
