Monday rain in Beech Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

(BEECH GROVE, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beech Grove Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beech Grove:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Rain Showers Likely High 56 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.