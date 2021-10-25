Mountain View Weather Forecast
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 28
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
