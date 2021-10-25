Monday set for rain in Mountain Top — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOUNTAIN TOP, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain Top Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Top:

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers likely overnight High 56 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.