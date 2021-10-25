4-Day Weather Forecast For Eddyville
EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
