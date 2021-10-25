CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eddyville

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cbpsSxV00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eddyville, KY
