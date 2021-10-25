Clintwood Daily Weather Forecast
CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0