Clintwood, VA

Clintwood Daily Weather Forecast

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

