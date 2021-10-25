CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughson, CA

Jump on Hughson’s rainy forecast today

Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(HUGHSON, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hughson Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hughson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cbpsK8v00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hughson, CA
The Associated Press

Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial opened jury selection Monday with a round of “Jeopardy!”-like trivia, assured potential jurors he doesn’t have COVID-19 and reached back to the fall of the Roman Empire to emphasize the gravity of their duty. Kenosha County Circuit Judge...
MADISON, WI
Reuters

Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here's why

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement - which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times - and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision. “In...
BUSINESS
Hughson (CA) Weather Channel

Hughson (CA) Weather Channel

Hughson, CA
81
Followers
594
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy