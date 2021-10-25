Selmer Daily Weather Forecast
SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 28
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
