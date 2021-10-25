Selmer Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selmer, TN

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0cbpsINT00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

