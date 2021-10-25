4-Day Weather Forecast For Coldwater
COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
