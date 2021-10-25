CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Clinton

 7 days ago

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cbpsDxq00

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

