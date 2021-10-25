Daily Weather Forecast For Clinton
CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
