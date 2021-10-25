CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, MS

Monday has sun for Lumberton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(LUMBERTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lumberton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cbpsC5700

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Sunday, October 24: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 25: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 26: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 27: Showers
LUMBERTON, MS
Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel

Lumberton, MS
135
Followers
595
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy