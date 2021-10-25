Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- 13 mph wind
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, October 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
