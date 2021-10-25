CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

Monday rain in Bound Brook: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bound Brook Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bound Brook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cbps9WB00

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

